'Never give up...' Rhea Chakraborty resumes work after two years

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is back and has resumed work two years. Rhea, who has always won hearts with her dedication and positive approach towards her work, is finally getting back into a normal routine after boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's controversy. On Saturday, Rhea too to her social media and shared a glimpse of her resuming the work in a short video from the recording studio adding the 'Navya Naidu' song.

Rhea Chakraborty looked beautiful in black outfit donning a wide smile.The diva, who always seemed to spread positivity with her social media posts, is extremely grateful for the days that she went through which helped her transform into a tough human being.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP! (sic)."

The year 2020 has been really tough for Rhea Chakraborty who faced several accusations post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. She was accused by her late boyfriend's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. The actress was arrested in 2021 and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also been a part of projects like-- 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Jalebi', 'Sonali Cable', and 'Half Girlfriend.'