Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet share wedding photos, thank Sabyasachi for dreamy outfits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREETSINGH Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's wedding photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are a happily married couple now. The couple left everyone awestruck after they traditionally took wedding vows in a Gurudwara on October 24, this year. They tied knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony 'Anand Karaj'. The wedding took place in Delhi in the presence of family members. Ever since the two got married, fans and followers have been going gaga over their wedding celebrations.

Recently, Neha took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable photos from her wedding, wherein she gave a shout-out to the Sabyasachi, for their wedding outfits. Sharing the picture in Sabyasachi outfits, Neha wrote "#Sabyasachi Couple!!! Wearing @sabyasachiofficial, Thank youuu Sabyasachi Sir for gifting us the best outfits #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet."

In another post, uploading the best clicks of Neha's wedding, she said "Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I’m with You, Wearing @sabyasachiofficial"

Further, she thanked other outlets for their hospitality, saying "Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet."

On Neha's post, Jazzyb congratulated the newlyweds, saying "Congratulations guys."

Tony Kakkar comment read "Hey my Queen & King love you soooooo much."

Rohanpreet too shared a few pictures from Neha and his wedding day on Instagram, which he captioned "Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe!!!! Wearing @sabyasachiofficial," to which Neha replied "Zindagi" with lovestruck emojis.

"Dream attire for any bride and groom @sabyasachiofficial, Thank you @nehakakkar #NehuPreet Wearing @sabyasachiofficial, Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for Gifting is these amazing outfits," Rohanpreet thanked Sabyasachi for in Instagram post.

