Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATASHIRODKAR Namrata Shirodkar believes exercise is challenging after a long break

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Saturday admitted that exercise can be challenging, especially after a long break. Namrata posted a selfie from her home gym on Instagram and wrote: "Exercise is challenging!! Specially after a long break but it's said that regular exercise makes you less likely to catch COVID and even if you do, it may help you recover faster! Stay fit, stay safe!"

Her post caught the attention of not just her fans but also her sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar who took to the comments section and wrote, "Always shining." Whereas actress Payal Rajput commented, "I feel honoured when people compare me with you... you are one of my favs... lots of love."

Have a look at Namrata's post here:

Namrata who is the wife of actor Mahesh Babu, reportedly quarantined herself with her kids when one of the actor's personal stylist tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, she shared another picture featuring her daughter and husband and wrote, "Staying safe and at home !! Easy weekends..Pluto getting lots of love his little self has made himself mr. india in this pic #oneforeachday."

She met her actor-husband Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit "Vamsi". The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among others.

-With IANS inputs