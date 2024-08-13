Munawar Faruqui apologises for hurting Konkani community's sentiments, know whole matter here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui hurts Konkani community's sentiments during stand up

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is often surrounded by controversies. Once again he came into controversy for making controversial remarks on the Konkani community. During one of his shows, he made controversial remarks about the people belonging to the Konkani community. When this video of his went viral on social media, people started criticising him for this comment on social media. Along with this, leaders from the Konkani community to the Bhartiya Janata Party and different political parties also came out in protest against him and warned the stand-up comedian. They also asked him to apologise for his statement. Now Faruqui has issued a video and apologised to the people.

People expressed their displeasure over the controversial comment

BJP leader Nitish Rane has expressed his displeasure over stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui by sharing the video of a controversial comment on the Konkani community. While posting the video, he wrote in the caption, "This green snake will have to go home and tell how the people of Konkan are. Then stand up will start in Malvani!"

The video was also shared by Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction leader Samadhan Sarwankar from his x handle who wrote, "If Munavvar Faruqui does not apologize to the Konkani people, then this Pakistan lover Munawar will be trampled wherever he is seen." Along with this, Samadhan Sarwankar also said that if stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui does not apologize, then whoever beats Munawar will be given a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Munawar Faruqui shares video

Seeing the matter getting out of hand, the stand-up comedian released a video from his ex-handle and apologised to the Konkani people. He said, "Just a few days ago during one of my shows, I made a comment on the Konkani people, when the video came on the internet, many people were hurt by that comment. Being a stand-up comedian, my job is to make people laugh and not hurt people, so I apologise with folded hands to all those people who were hurt by my statement. Please forgive me."

