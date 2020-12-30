Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALOFFICIAL2016 Mrunal Thakur excited for her five films lined up in 2021

Actress Mrunal Thakur has around five films lined up in 2021, and she is naturally excited. She does not mind starting the new year on a busy note. Mrunal's roster next year includes the cricket drama "Jersey" opposite Shahid Kapoor, and the boxing flick "Toofan" co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She also has the comedy "Aankh Micholi" with Abhimanyu Dasani, besides a couple of projects that are to be officially announced.

The actress will begin shooting for a couple of these projects through January and February.

"I'm grateful that the work that I have done through 2020 will all be released in these coming months. The last few months have truly taught us that patience is virtue and it always pays off," Mrunal said.

The actress added that she has been "shooting since the shoots resumed and have committed my time in between projects".

"I'm excited to start the new year too with working on two other projects which I'm excited will be announced very soon," Mrunal said.

Earlier in an interview Mrunal revealed that she likes to pick her roles based on stories and emotions, and not on the star quotient associated with the projects. "Every co-star offers you a unique perspective. From some it's experienced, from some it's the craft and from some, it's their raw energy."

"I worked with Abhimanyu (Dassani) in 'Aankh Micholi' and he was such a hoot in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. There's so much raw energy in him that he is capable of holding the scene all by himself. In 'Pippa', I will work with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, both of whom are just exemplary at what they do. In the end, I choose a film based on how brilliant the story is and how it will help me further my acting and better my craft. We live in times when content is king," she added.