Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, reveals she has mild symptoms

Actress Mrunal Thakur who left no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Jersey and was on a promotion spree had a little daunting start to her new year. She has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram stories and informed her fans and followers. The actress wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She also urged everyone to stay safe and added, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Mrunal Thakur along with her co-star Shahid Kapoor was busy promoting his film Jersey before the makers decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant. The makers issued a statement saying, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead (sic)!!"

The film that was supposed to be released on December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name.