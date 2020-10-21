Mirzapur 2 casting made Amika Shail emotional

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIKASHAIL Mirzapur 2 actress Amika Shail

Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail plays a pivotal part in the upcoming web series, Mirzapur 2. She recalls being emotional when her casting in the show was confirmed.

"I became emotional when the news broke of my confirmation in 'Mirzapur'. I had watched season one in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed it, just like the millions of fans the world over. However, being a part of the show is magical. My pulse went ticking when on my first day on the sets I saw Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Munna (Divyendu)," she said.

Amika plays a singer in the show. "The character of a singer came naturally to me, it was a dream come true. I loved working with the stellar cast and crew. I learned a lot watching Pankaj ji acting as he has a very raw way of doing things. His perspective as an artiste is amazing. I believe that the almighty has already planned a good Diwali for me this year!" she added.

She started her journey as a singer in the reality show "Little Champs" at the age of nine. She stepped into acting and appeared in television series like "Madam Sir", "Laal Ishq", "Abhay", "Balveer Returns", and "Udaan".

The actress says that this year she has been fortunate to get ample opportunities. "My two shows and a movie are premiering within a month. 'Gandii Baat 5' (web series) has done well and now I am biting my nails as the release date of 'Mirzapur 2' inches closer. This will be followed by 'Laxmmi Bomb'. 'Mirzapur 2' is memorable for me as I essay the character of a singer in the series, who is kidnapped by Munna Bhaiya," she said.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the second season also features Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik among other.

"Mirzapur 2" launches on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

