Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput looks classy in latest Instagram post, dresses up to impress in dual toned attire

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite a star on Instagram and her latest entry to the photo sharing app is the proof. Undoubtedly, Shahid and Mira are among the stylish couples in Bollywood. They manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks and fashion statement. The star wife loves to treat her fans with quality content and amazing shoots. Now, Mira shared two back to back posts as she looked classy in her work from home outfit.

In the photos and boomerang video, we can see Mira donning a satin dual toned shirt with white cigarette pants. It is classy 50-50 pink and red shirt. The star wife teamed up the right accessories with it, including a smartwatch, a pair of earrings and a couple of bracelets. To complete her elegant look, she has styled her hair perfectly and She is killing it! Mira captioned the post as, "Remember when cameras were VGA?"

Take a look:

Mira is an avid social media user. In another post, she shared a boomerang video and wrote, "I thought it’s Wednesday #fetch." You can't afford to miss Mira's wink in the video.

Mira's Instagram game is on point, from posting stunning pictures to following popular trends, the star wife is good at everything. Recently, she shared a post on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. With the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, wearing a mask remains compulsory. In the same context, Mira came up with a funny post as to how people talk to strangers in a mask.

She shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor along with a Supriya Pathak's popular dialogue from the hit comedy show, Khichdi. Supriya Pathak who is Shahid's stepmother played the role of Hansa in the show.

In the post shared by Mira, she can be seen smiling at someone as if telling a stranger, "Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana." She captioned the picture, "I'm definitely not the only one!". This is one of Supriya Pathak's character Hansa's most popular dialogue as she greeted any random person with an invitation for lunch.

See her post here: