Mira Rajput gives a tight hug to husband Shahid Kapoor, netizens call them couple goals

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor never fail to give couple goals to their fans with their photos and videos. While Shahid keeps updating his fans about his films and professional life, it is wife Mira who gives a sneak peek into their personal life through social media posts. On Sunday, Mira shared a mushy photo with Shahid in which she is seen giving him a tight hug from behind.

Soon after she posted the photo, fans flooded the internet with compliments. One user said that they are the cutest couple in Bollywood, many others called them 'couple goals'. A fan wrote, “Aww so happy to see both of u together.” In the monochrome photo, the two are seen dressed in gym outfits and Mira’s face is hidden behind Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on 7th July, 2015. They have an age gap of 14 years which has often been an issue among the trolls. Not giving any attention to them, Shahid and Mira have often managed to set relationship goals with their chemistry. Revealing how the 14 year age gap actually benefits the couple, Mira had said that since her husband Shahid has lived longer, she can learn from his experiences. On the other hand, Shahid can use the fresh perspective Mira brings into his life.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey next. It is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.

Earlier, during the practice of the film, Shahid got hit by the ball and has stitches. Mira Rajput rushed to Chandigarh to see her hubby. The couple flew back to their home in Mumbai on the same day.

“Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor,'' a source close to the film told PTI.

