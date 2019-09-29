Image Source : TWITTER Mehmood birth anniversary: 5 interesting facts about the comedy genius that you probably didn't know

Mehmood Ali — popularly known as just Mehmood — began working from the age of eight as a child actor in Kismet (1943), where he was cast as a young Ashok Kumar. He essayed short roles in CID (1956) and Pyaasa (1957), and also played lead roles in a few films before he hit it off as a comedian in the Rajendra Kumar starrer, Sasural (1961). After this film, the doors of the world of comedy opened up for him in a big way and he kept making people laugh through his innumerable films — some of which he produced and directed. In Sasural, he was called Mahesh — a name that stuck to him in many other films like Ziddi (1964), Love in Tokyo (1966), and Ladies Hostel (1973).

Actor, singer, director and producer, the inimitable Mehmood was Bollywood’s best-known comedian. On his 87th birth anniversary, here are five interesting facts about the comedy genius that you probably didn't know.

Mehmood was popularly known as the ‘King OF Comedy’ in Indian cinema. He has acted in more than 300 film and debuted from the film ‘CID’ in Bollywood.

Before making his career in Bollywood, he was a tennis coach of Meena Kumari. He was also a driver of filmmaker PL Santoshi.

During Amitabh Bachchan’s struggling phase in Mumbai, it was Mehmood who helped him and offered him a room at his own house.

This legendary comedian died in his sleep on 23rd July 2004 in Pennsylvania, U.S. He was not keeping well for a few years and was in the US for the treatment of his heart disease.

Apart from acting, he has also produced and directed a number of classic movies such as Padosan, Kunwara Baap, Bhoot Bungla, Ginny Aur Johny and so many more.

He shared a very close friendship with R D Burman and Kishore Kumar. It was Mehmood who gave the legendary music director R D Burman his first break in the movie Chhote Nawab.