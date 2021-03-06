Image Source : TWITTER/POPCRAVE Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams defends her against Buckingham Palace's attack

After Buckingham Palace stated that an investigation has started against the Duchess of Sussex for bullying allegations by Kensington Palace staff where she lived in 2018, fans have rallied behind the former actress in support. Markle has been receiving strength against the allegation from her loved ones who have been defending her on social media. On Friday, Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams came forward to extend his support to her and said that he has always known Meghan as a strong woman who consists of morality.

Patrick tweeted, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

A promo of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey has also surfaced on the internet in which the former Royal is seen saying that it feels liberating to be talking for yourself. after quitting the royal life. She said, "(Now) we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make. As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct, that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege to in some ways to be able to say yes."

Other than Patrick, many other Hollywood celebrities also came in support of Meghan Markle. Roxane Gay tweeted, "Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave. I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque. And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview."

Meghan and Harry are already parents to a boy Archie and are expecting their second child.