Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal second baby's gender in Oprah Winfrey interview

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MEGHANMARKLE_OFFICIAL Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their second child, a little girl! It was during an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey that the Royal couple revealed the gender of their second child adding that their daughter is due in the "summertime." As per E! News, the news of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be blessed with a daughter was dropped by Harry when he joined his wife in the second half of the interview.

"To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" Harry said. The couple also revealed that they will not have more children following their baby girl's arrival. Opening up about welcoming the baby girl, Prince Harry said. "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us,"

Last month, with a stunning black-and-white photo, Meghan and Harry had announced their pregnancy news. In the picture, a smiling Harry looked lovingly at Meghan, who cradled her baby bump as she lay down in his lap. In the announcement photo, the Duchess of Sussex wore a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera that was first made when she was pregnant with Archie.

The happy news, which they shared on Valentine's Day, comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a New York Times essay on November 25.

Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.

'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' aired on CBS on Sunday. The special was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery executive produced, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The special will be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision.

Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara. Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

--with ANI inputs