Meet Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger who sets internet on fire

A lot of people try to imitate Shah Rukh Khan but it seems that Jordan's photographer Akram al-Issawi is the lucky man who has naturally got a look similar to King Khan. His pictures have taken over the internet like wildfire days after actress Katrina Kaif's lookalike took over social media. In the pictures circulating on the internet, the look-a-like can be seen striking poses like SRK. In one photograph he is seen sporting in a suit and sunglasses, just as SRK wears them.

The man can be surrounded by a lot of people who eventually turned into his fans. Well in an interview he gave an interview to Al Arabiya in 2018 he said that he appreciates that he looks like the actor but doesn’t like the word lookalike. Have a look at his pictures:

The people on the internet are quite amazed to see him. Everyone is awaiting Badshah's reaction to his looks. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor says that he is reading scripts these days and is in no hurry to appear on the big screen.

