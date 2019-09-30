Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Meet Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger who sets internet on fire

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger who sets internet on fire

After Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan has finally found his doppelganger in Jordan's photographer Akram al-Issawi.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 18:04 IST
Representative News Image

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger who sets internet on fire

A lot of people try to imitate Shah Rukh Khan but it seems that Jordan's photographer Akram al-Issawi is the lucky man who has naturally got a look similar to King Khan. His pictures have taken over the internet like wildfire days after actress Katrina Kaif's lookalike took over social media. In the pictures circulating on the internet, the look-a-like can be seen striking poses like SRK. In one photograph he is seen sporting in a suit and sunglasses, just as SRK wears them.

The man can be surrounded by a lot of people who eventually turned into his fans. Well in an interview he gave an interview to Al Arabiya in 2018 he said that he appreciates that he looks like the actor but doesn’t like the word lookalike. Have a look at his pictures:

View this post on Instagram

This gentleman from Jordan gets a lot of stares and attention. But he ain't complaining as he is loving it. 😎✌

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The people on the internet are quite amazed to see him. Everyone is awaiting Badshah's reaction to his looks. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor says that he is reading scripts these days and is in no hurry to appear on the big screen. 

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Day 1 LIVE updates: Here's what's happening in BB13 house Next StoryBigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra calls herself the most difficult human  