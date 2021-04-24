Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Malaika Arora trolled for stepping out for walking dog Casper amidst the lockdown

Bollywood actress and fitness expert Malaika Arora faced the heat of netizens after she stepped out for walking her dog Casper amidst the lockdown. The actress was clicked on the streets with her dog while the Maharashtra government has announced a lockdown due to the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus. Hence, netizens trolled Malaika and called her 'insensitive,'

Reacting to her pictures with her dog, one user said, "Isn’t it a lockdown time for mumbai ... yaha insaan ghar par marr raha hai lekin Malla Aunty ko apne kutte to tehlana hai.. ye bhi sahi paise feko tamasha dekho." Another said, "What the hell..... Govt has already announced that no one should go out of house , without a solid reason, and these celebs."

Check out the pictures-

On the other hand, Malaika Arora had expressed shock at the huge gathering at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar a few days ago. In the photo shared by her, a large number of people are seen gathered on a narrow road for the festivities. Captioning the picture, Malaika wrote, "It's a pandemic!" But it is shocking."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Snapshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Last month, Malaika Arora took the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it. Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker. "I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," Malaika wrote.

She urged everyone to take their shots on time. "Don't forget to take yours soon ! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline worker, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she wrote.