'It’s all about love', says Mahesh Babu wishing wife Namrata Shirodkar on 17th wedding anniversary

Not only for Valentine's but this week is also filled with love because it's Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's anniversary! They are among one of the most-loved couples in the South film industry. On Thursday (February 10) the star couple completed 17 years of marital bliss. The couple knows how to set the relationship goals right. For the celebratory occasion, Mahesh Babu dropped an adorable family picture to wish his wife. Taking to Twitter, the Telugu superstar penned "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love."

On the other hand, Namrata posted a video of their priceless memories and wrote, "My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being."

On the special day, Chiranjeevi wished the couple on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!"

Known as power couples in the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have always been head over heels in love with each other. They met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. The two spent some quality time on the sets of the film and by the end of the shooting, it was said that they had begun dating each other. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005 and welcomed their firstborn, Gautam Ghattamaneni, in 2006 and daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

On the occasion of their parent's 17th wedding anniversary, Gautam also wished his coolest parents with perfect family picture. "To the world's coolest parents.. Happy anniversary Amma and Nanna. @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar."