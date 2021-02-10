Image Source : IG/SITARAGHATTAMANENI, NAMRATASHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 16th wedding anniversary with kids in Dubai | check pics

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The star couple took to social media to share unseen pictures and express love and admiration for each other.

Mahesh Babu posted a photograph on Instagram where he is seen kissing Namrata on the head inside an aircraft. "Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you. @namratashirodkar," he wrote.

Namrata shared a photo planting a peck on her husband's cheeck. "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB. More and more love to you @urstrulymahesh," she posted.

Recently, Namrata shared a photo with Mahesh and their kids as they are celebrating their wedding day in Dubai. Sharing it, Namrata wrote, "Together is our favourite place to be Celebrating our special day with the little ones". In the photo, the couple can be seen with their kids Gautam and Sitara.

Their kids also wished their parents on this special day by sharing a beautiful family picture.

The fans and followers of the couple had been showering their love and wish on the couple. Actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen with the Mahesh Babu in a promotional video for a soft drink brand, also dropped a comment on their wedding anniversary post. Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula and Namrata's sister Shilpa also commented on it.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Rashmika Mandannais. He currently shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. The film also features Keerthy Suresh in a lead role.