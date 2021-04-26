Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESHBABU Mahesh Babu gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: It's need of the hour

The rate of people getting the COVID vaccine has increased ever since the second wave hit the nation. A lot of celebs not just from Bollywood but also from various regional film industries are getting their shots. The latest one on the list is none other than Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Yes, that's true! The actor on Monday took to his social media to inform fans about the same and asked everyone to get themselves vaccinated which is the need of the hour. Not only this, he even raised awareness about the vaccination drive of 18+ all set to take place from May 1.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone."

Have a look at his post here:

Just yesterday, his wife Namrata Shirodkar treated fans with a picture of the actor with his daughter. She wrote in the caption, "Staying safe and at home !! Easy weekends..Pluto getting lots of love his little self has made himself mr. india in this pic #oneforeachday."

For those unversed, the actor has been isolating ever since his stylist tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Apart from him, a lot of other celebs have got their jabs including-- Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, Satish Shah, Johnny Lever, Shilpa Shirodkar, Saif Ali Khan amongst others.

On the professional front, Mahesh will next be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' opposite Keerthy Suresh. The Parasuram directorial is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and is slated to release in January 2022. The shooting of the film has now come to halt due to the increased covid cases.