  5. Madhuri Dixit-Varun Dhawan pair up for 'something special,' fans say 'jiya dhak dhak kar raha hai'

Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit have earlier worked together in Abhishek Verman's directorial 'Kalank', which was released in 2019. Once again they are collaborating for a music video. All other details about the same are kept under wrap.  

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2022 13:10 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN

Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan

Highlights

  • Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan are collaborating for new project
  • Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Madhuri Dixit on Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post has left fans wondering whether he is collaborating with Madhuri Dixit Nene for a song or film. On Wednesday (February 23), Varun took to social media and shared two pictures with Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl. In the images, the two stars can be seen happily posing with each other while being all dressed up. Madhuri sported a blue shimmery saree and Varun marked his presence in a white coat. Giving an interesting touch to his look, Varun also carried a red-coloured gamcha. "DHAK DHAK karna laga. Something special coming," Varun captioned the post. 

As soon as Varun shared the images, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to express their excitement. "Woaah. Is it a song?" a fan asked. Another said, "mera jiya dhak dhak kar raha hai." A fan wrote "Can't wait to see you guys together in a new project. It seems like you are coming up with a song." 

For the unversed, Varun and Madhuri have earlier worked together in Abhishek Verman's directorial 'Kalank', which was released in 2019.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik, the makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to its first look. 'Bhediya' is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after “Stree” and “Roohi."

Varun has now signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani films and it will go on the floors early next year. Also, the actor will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

