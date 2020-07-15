Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with beautiful quarantine poetry

Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared some profound thoughts in a post she has shared on social media. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture, which seems to have been taken during a photoshoot in the nineties. In the image, Madhuri is seen wearing a brown sweater, scarf and the sun rays render a golden on her flawless skin.

"Laakar thodi si khushi apne chehre par, humne khud ko dusron se ala bana liya, log dhoondte rahe muskraane ka kaaran, humne dusron ki khushi ko pana bana liya. #QuarantineThoughts," she wrote alongside the image.

On July 12, Madhuri Dixit starter Devdas completed 18 years and, on the special occasion, she remembered choreographer Saroj Khan and recalled how she helped Madhuri gave one of the finest dance performances of her career. Devdas also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video of her performing to the song along with Saroj Khan on a dance reality show and penned a heartfelt post. "Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj hi," she wrote.

"Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember," Madhuri wrote.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.. She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and died of cardiac arrest. She was 71.The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema.

