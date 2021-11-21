Madhavi Gogate passes away; Anupamaa co-stars mourn demise of veteran Marathi actress

Monday, November 22, 2021
     
Madhavi Gogate, a popular Marathi film and TV actress passes away. Her Anupamaa co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch mourned the sad demise.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2021 23:54 IST
Madhavi Gogate
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALPANA BUCH

Madhavi Gogate

Madhavi Gogate, a popular Marathi film and TV actress passed away today (21 November 2021). The news of her demise was confirmed by her Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch. Sharing a photo of the veteran actress, Alpana shared an emotional note. "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you," the actress sharing a photo of Madhavi Gogate on her Instagram account.

Actress Rupali Ganguly too mourned the sad demise. As per reports, the actress tested positive for Covid19 a few days ago. Reportedly, the veteran actress was admitted to the hospital after she tested Covid positive and was recuperating from it. However, her health deteriorated today. Madhavi, 58 breathed her last at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai.

India Tv - Rupali Ganguly mourns Madhavi Gogate's demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY

Rupali Ganguly mourns Madhavi Gogate's demise

In the ongoing show, Anupamaa, Madhavi Gogate played the role of Kanta Joshi- Anupamaa and Bhavesh's mother. 

The veteran actress has been in the industry for years. She rose to fame with Marathi film Ghanchakkar. She also featured in multiple Hindi TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Kahin Toh Hoga among others.

 

