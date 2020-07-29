Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Lockdown diaries: When Twinkle Khanna discovered her 'world is filled with creatures'

Lockdown has made author Twinkle Khanna realise that her sea-facing home is surrounded by a lot creatures, including snake, birds and rats. On Wednesday, Twinkle posted a picture of her garden on Instagram, and spoke about spotting a snake, butterflies and rats in the place. "On our champa tree, another pair of birds. My world is filled with creatures. A rat brushes its furry body over my bare leg, a snake makes its way through the garden, two butterflies fly into my bedroom. They were always around. I was the one who was too busy to see them," she shared.

In the image, we can see a bird sitting on a tree.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna recalled how she learnt sewing, painting and knitting while growing up. While she picked up these skills at her grandmother's place as a child, Twinkle took to Instagram to post a video capturing how she tried her hand at embroidery after almost 20 years.

"While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don't do untidy work'," Twinkle captioned the clip.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Twinkle shared how her husband, Akshay Kumar and son, Aarav have been cooking amid the lockdown.

"It's a blessing. My son cooks, but I did not know he could cook so many things. Only during the lockdown, I have discovered that he knows how to make rajma and pizza from scratch. He can also make Tiramisu dessert. We have not ordered in food even for a day because we have our own two chefs in the kitchen! So I think that has been the silver lining," Twinkle had said.

(With IANS Inputs)

