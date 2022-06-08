Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked; here's how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner is currently on a vacation.

American TV personality Kylie Jenner never fails to surprise her fans with her sartorial choices. From elaborated dresses on the red carpets to her casual looks, Kylie's dressing style always turns heads. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her pool day where she wore a nude-colored bikini top with 'nipples' printed on the fabric. It gave an illusion that she was topless. Undoubtedly, Kylie's pictures created a storm on the internet.

Tagging designer Jean Paul Gautier, she captioned the post, "free the nipple."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Fans reactions

In no time, Kylie's post was bombarded with epic comments from her fans and followers. One of the users wrote, "absolutely screaming ma'am." Another said, "woke up and chose shock value." A user also commented, "Almost thought they were real." "I got really scared for a sec," said a user.

All about Kylie's illusional top

The bikini top that Kylie was seen wearing sells for $150 and the full set, which includes matching bottoms, costs $325. The full set also comes in a darker skin-tone design.

Kylie who is on a vacation currently has been treating her fans with several pictures and videos with her friends. Check them out below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's personal life

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017. They are rumoured to be engaged. However, there's no official confirmation about the same. They welcomed their second child, son in February 2022, and also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.