Kishore Kumar did not have time for Madhubala, she cried a lot in loneliness, says late actress' sister

Madhubala's work in the Hindi film industry has been regarded as one of the best and she still remains revered in the film business as an actress par excellence. Equally talked about was her love life. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story has been discussed for years. They were with each other for almost nine years. Then they parted ways and Madhubala married music composer Kishore Kumar.

In a recent interview, Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Bhushan revealed that the late Bollywood star was not happy in her marriage with Kumar as he was a busy man and did not have time for her. Bhushan told ETimes, "Kishore da had no time. He was travelling a lot. He was very busy with his shows and recordings. On the other hand, Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya (we lost a gem)."

Madhubala and Kumar's movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Half Ticket among others were huge commercial hits in the late 1950s and early '60s.

Earlier, a biopic was announced on Madhubala, which was supposed to be directed by Imtiaz Ali. However, a No Objection Certificate (NoC) was pending which led to the film getting delayed over the years. Now, Ali has terminated his contract and the biopic has been on hold for some years. Bhushan also shared that the family isn't allowing the biopic to be made on Madhubala.

She shared, "My other sisters didn't want it. I explained to them that they won't get featured. I told them that the story was only on Madhubala and not them. The makers were ready to give them letters promising that. But they did not agree."

Madhubala’s sister also revealed whose idea it was to make a biopic on her. She further said, “The idea was mine and Imtiaz Ali came forward. He is a fine gentleman. He just got a bit scared and felt bad when he got a letter prohibiting him from making the biopic. He felt I knew that my sisters were not ready for it and I had withheld that information from him."