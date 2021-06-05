Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMKIRTIKULHARI Kirti Kulhari reveals why she could 'instantly relate' to her character in 'Shaadisthan'

The trailer of the Kirti Kulhari-starrer film "Shaadisthan" released on Friday. Talking about her character Sasha in the road trip film, Kirti says she could instantly relate to it. "I could instantly relate to my character Sasha -- an unapologetic, strong and confident young woman who lives life on her own terms, strives to shatter stereotypes, and isn't worried about being judged by anyone. Shaadisthan is not only an entertaining movie but also holds a mirror to society and the conditioning it imposes on people and how people live by it as if it's their truth," Kirti shared, talking about her role and the film.

The film narrates the journey of four young and free-spirited musicians, a smalltown couple and their young daughter in a camper van, travelling from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan. It aims to deliver the message that being unconventional doesn't equate to being morally wrong.

Talking about his upcoming directorial, Raj Singh Chaudhary revealed that the film is inspired by a story from his own life.

The director said: "Shaadisthan is a really special movie to me as it is inspired by a story in my own life. The movie is well crafted in a way that the audiences can find their bits of entertainment while understanding an important social issue. Each character in the movie is unique and celebrates its individualism and all the other elements of the movie are inspired by real life scenarios."

"Shaadisthan" features Medha Shanker, Nivedita Bhattacharya and real-life musicians Shenpenn Khymsar, Apurv Dogra and Ajay Jayanthi, with Kay Kay Menon in a cameo. The film is slated to release on June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.