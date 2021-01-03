Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF, VICKYKAUSHAL09 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal new year celebration pictures lead fans to speculate they were together

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumored to be dating each other. This new rumored couple has recently created a lot of buzz in town. Both Katrina and Vicky try to keep their personal life away from the public glare but this time their fans caught something. Both Katrina and Vicky celebrated New years eve with their siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. They both took to their social media accounts and shared candid pictures with their respective siblings. Although the duo did not share any pictures together their fans were quick to notice some similarities in their individual pictures and since then there have been speculations that the love birds, Vicky and Katrina celebrated the new year 2021 together.

Wishing her fans a very happy new year, Katrina shared a bunch of pictures from the outdoors with her sister Isabelle Kaif. She captioned the pictures,"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021"

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram account and shared, "01-01-2021! Love, light, and happiness to all from the Kaushal brothers."

Check out here, what fans have to say:

even vicky-katrina are together at Alibaug? niceee👀♥️ — ˢ (@sunscrewtea) January 1, 2021

So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together 😭😭 and we got no content 😌

This is so unfair pic.twitter.com/wntZ23iqEK — فاطمۃ (@Quruxda_Melanin) January 1, 2021

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a biopic based on the life of Sam Manekshaw that will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. He will also feature in The Immortal Aswatthama helmed by Aditya Dhar who also directed Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky also has multi-starrer Takht in his kitty. Katrina Kaif has already started her shoot for Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.