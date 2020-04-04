Katrina Kaif shares stunning sun-kissed selfie with sister Isabelle amid lockdown

Image Source : INSTA/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif shares 'just another day' selfie with sister Isabelle amid lockdown

Due to the novle Coronavirus outbreak in many countries including India, curfews and lockdowns have given a lot of time at hand to our Bollywood starts who are happily trying out different things. Whereas, some of them are busy doing household chores. Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was last seen romancing Salman Khan Khan starrer Bharat has shared a lovely picture with sister Isabelle Kaif. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a photo with her sister and left everyone in awe. I

In the selfie, we can see the Kaif sisters flaunting their flawless skin beneath the sun while posing together. With her witty caption, Katrina expressed that now, they call Saturday also a regular ‘day’ as they are staying at home amidst the lockdown. Katrina wrote, ‘Happy Saturday ......... or as we now call it just “ day”’ On the other hand, her sister, Isabelle loved her caption and reposted the selfie on her Instagram handle too.

On the career front, Katrina will next be seen sharing screen-space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on March 24 however it has been pushed indefinitely due to Coronavirus pandemic.

