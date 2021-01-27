Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif reveals how she wants to 'live her life'

In her latest Instagram post, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has opened up on how she wants to live her life. The actress, who launched her beauty brand KayByKatrina in 2019, says she wants to share her struggles with her fans and people across, so that when other people struggle they know they are not alone. In an applaudable caption Katrina shared her life's mantra along with a few pictures she posted on her handle, donning a colourful outfit.

Describing her 'legacy', Kat worte "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday "How can I give back?" Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone #WriteYourLegacy."

Take a look at her post here:

The avid social media user, recently shared the benefits of pilates over gymming. Katrina felt pilates can be better for the muscles. The 37-year-old posted a video on Instagram where she was seen practicing pilates under the guidance of her trainer, focusing on her left leg.

"I usually prefer gym, but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work though Pilates as well -- @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Watch it here:

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi. The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.