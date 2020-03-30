Katrina Kaif donates to PM Cares, Maharashtra CM relief fund: Heartbreaking to see the suffering

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif to donate to PM and CM relief funds to fight coronavurus: Heartbreaking to see the suffering

After Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and many more pledging a generous donation to PM CARES fund, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has done her bit. The 36-year-old actress has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund and Chief minister’s (Maharashtra) relief fund to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Without revealing the amount, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Monday and wrote, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world".

Recently, the Bharat actress had shared a video of herself cleaning her house. “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome,” she wrote alongside her video. Katrina can be seen sweeping the floor in the video, as sister Isabelle - who is behind the camera- asked her about the spots she has missed.

Katrina Kaif Continues Work Out From Home. Shares More Tutorial Videos

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif added a couple of more videos to her "Work Out From Home" album on Tuesday. The actress, who is busy learning new things amid Coronavirus lockdown, shared more workout routines with her Instafam. In the split-screen clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines at their respective terraces. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe." In the workout routines, Katrina can be seen doing squats, lunges, push-ups, planks and side kicks.

Check out the videos here:

Katrina Kaif is making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores, learning to play guitar, exercising and reuniting with friends (of course, through video calls). The actress has been updating her fans every now and then about how she is spending her time.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The films' releases have been put on halt amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

