Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN FLAUNTS Kartik Aaryan flaunts 'low pollution ka glow' in latest Instagram photo

After ruling the box office, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been ruling the internet with his cute selfies and show Koki Poochega on Instagram. The actor shared yet another photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn't delete it later because he felt it was cute. In the latest picture, Kartik is seen flashing a cute smile along with glowing skin. "Felt cute won't delete later," he captioned it.

Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra was quick to compliment him and commented, "Looking very good. All glowing." To this, Kartik replied: "Low pollution ka glow!" Replying to Shanoo Sharma's emojis, Kartik asked: "Madam industry kabh khulegi? (When will the industry open?)."

Kartik became a hot topic on social media recently when he asked his fan if he liked his bearded look or the clean-shaven look. While many advised him to get rid of the beard, it was his mother to finally got him to do it. Kartik had revealed how his mother had tricked him to get his beard chopped. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video that showed him passing a couple of things to his mother. However, when she asked for 'gaadi', the actor got confused and gave his 'daadi.' Captioning the funny video he wrote, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.." Check it out:

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

