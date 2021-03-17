Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan calls sister Kritika his 'Most Loyal Fan' as she recreates his pose

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan loves to tease his sister Kritika. The actor keeps sharing funny videos and incidents on Instagram featuring his sister. On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture of Kittu recreating his pose and called her his 'most loyal fan.' In the picture, Kittu can be seen posing alongside a big poster of Kartik Aaryan with her hands folded just like he has done in the picture.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, "My Most Loyal Fan @dr.kiki_ She follows me everywhere."

Last month, Kartik had shared a funny video of his sister Kritika when she booked a flight on the wrong date and reached the airport. The actor and his mother cannot stop laughing in the video shared by the actor on his sister Kritika's goof-up. During the check-in, she realized that the fight is dated March 12 and she is checking-in on February 12. He captioned the video, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn,"

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor recently shared a picture from the sets as Tabu joined the star cast. He wrote, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Now, the actor has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya, other than Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen in an intense role in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.