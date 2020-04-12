Kartik Aaryan brings new series 'Koki Poochega' to interact with real-life coronavirus heroes

Bollywood's one of the most adored heroes of recent times, Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on his social media ever since the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. From snippets to rap songs to gigs and whatnot, he's doing the best he can to inform his fans about the illness and asks them to stay indoors. In the wake of the same, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has now began a new series of his own titled 'Koki Poochega' referring to the nickname which his fans love to call him. In the series, he will be seen interacting with the real-life COVID-19 warriors be it doctors, policemen, social workers or people who have survived the virus.

Kartik announced the series on Instagram where he also shared the link to the first episode where he talks to the first-ever coronavirus survivors in India--Sumiti Singh. In the video, he can be seen talking to her about how she got the virus despite the fact that she was so careful. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it as, "#KokiPoochega Episode 1 - @sumitisingh One of India’s first Covid-19 survivors." Have a look:

Well, Kartik is definitely making efforts that every Indian citizen should definitely do in the hour of crisis!

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread awareness for COVID-19. Recently, Kartik turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. He uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.

Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the professional front, Kartik will be next seen in 'Dostana 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'

-With IANS inputs

