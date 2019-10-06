Karisma Kapoor's visit to the Taj Mahal was super fun. Pictures inside

Actress Karisma Kapoor is one of those celebrities who is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated on her activities and the recent one she did was spending an afternoon at the beautiful Taj Mahal. On Sunday, she shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.

There were three pictures which she shared on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "Feeling the beauty around me."

Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said, "Was absolutely mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of the Taj Mahal finally got an opportunity to visit and i am so glad that i did."

The "Dil Toh Pagal Hai" actress added, "Any guesses where I am ?"

She was also accompanied by her daughter and son.

