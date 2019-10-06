Karisma Kapoor's visit to the Taj Mahal was super fun. Pictures inside

Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
Karisma Kapoor took out time from her busy schedule and visited the beautiful Taj Mahal with her daughter and son in Agra.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 18:42 IST
Representative News Image

Actress Karisma Kapoor is one of those celebrities who is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated on her activities and the recent one she did was spending an afternoon at the beautiful Taj Mahal. On Sunday, she shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.

There were three pictures which she shared on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "Feeling the beauty around me."

Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said, "Was absolutely mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of the Taj Mahal finally got an opportunity to visit and i am so glad that i did."

Was absolutely mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of the Taj Mahal finally got an opportunity to visit and i am so glad that i did 🙏🏼 #tajmahal #incredibleindia #agra

 The "Dil Toh Pagal Hai" actress added, "Any guesses where I am ?"

Any guesses where I am ? 🌷

She was also accompanied by her daughter and son.

