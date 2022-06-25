Karisma Kapoor's 48th birthday is all about relishing cake in pajamas; see INSIDE pics, video

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday (June 25). From romantic to comedy she has been able to prove her versatility with each of her stellar performances. The 90s most loved actress is being bombarded with blessings and wishes from her fans and friends on social media as she celebrated her 48th birthday. Karisma took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her fans. Sharing a video clip, she gave a suitable caption to the post and wrote,"Pajamas + Cake = (red heart emoji)"

Take a look:

In the video, Karisma can be seen donning her casual night suit. She is seen blowing candles, playing with her dog, and relishing her chocolate cake. In the backdrop, there are balloons that have 'Happy Birthday Lolo' printed on them.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Karisma's post was filled with lovely comments from her loved ones. Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, and Neelam Kothari Soni among several others dropped red heart emojis and birthday wishes for the actress.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor birthday

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor dropped a cute wish for her sister Karisma, who is fondly called 'Lolo' by her loved ones. "Aaj Sab bolo...Happy birthday to our LoLo.#just the best sister ever...@therealkarismakapoor," she posted.

Kareena also uploaded an adorable childhood photo of Karisma. "To the pride of our family ...This is my most favourite picture of you," she added.

Karisma Kapoor's upcoming projects

Karisma made her debut in Bollywood with Prem Qaidi (1991). She was only a teenager when she stepped into the film industry. In 2019, she returned to acting with the show Mentalhood. It was her first project after a seven-year-long break. She is currently busy working on Brown, which is touted as a neo-noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata. It is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.