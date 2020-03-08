Kareena Kapoor looking for right script to work with sister Karisma

Kareena Kapoor attended the screening of Karisma Kapoor's debut web series Mentalhood

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film. "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider," said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma's debut web series, 'Mentalhood'.

'Mentalhood' marks Karisma's return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen.

"I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on-screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. 'Mentalhood' is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers," Kareena said.