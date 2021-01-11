Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan sure to take your Monday blues away with this monochrome selfie

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is sure to take your Monday blues away as she shared an alluring monochromatic picture of herself comfortably chilling in her PJs. Kareena who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is due in March, recently has been very active on the social media app Instagram.

Sharing the no-makeup selfie in black and white, Kareena wrote, "Pjs on a Monday. what a life."

All snuggled up in a striped night suit, Kareena flaunted her pregnancy glow in the photo and left the internet in awe. Kareena has often been seen working during her pregnancy days. In an interview Bombay times the actress has revealed, "There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother."

From Bollywood celebs to her fans all showered lots of love for the actress in the comment section. Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a kiss-eye emoji and hearts in the comments section as did her designer friend Manish Malhotra.

A few days ago, Kareena shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch and captioned it, "I’m waiting..."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.