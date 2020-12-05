Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute selfie with Manish Malhotra on his birthday, calls him 'forever friend'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute selfie with Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always managed to make the special days of her friends and family members more special by dedicating a post for them. On Saturday, the actress shared a cute selfie with ace designer Manish Malhotra to mark his birthday. The actress wrote, "Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05 From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever."

Manish was quick to react to the post and thanked Bebo for his special gift. He commented, "Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever... to many more moments together"

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid Instagram user. She keeps giving sneak peeks into her precious moments with her friends and family through various Insta posts. A few days ago, she shared a video of her and Taimur taking pottery lessons. In the video and photographs she posted, the actress and her son can be seen trying their hand at pottery at Dharamkot.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned her photographs and video.

Kareena and little Taimur were on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police.

On August 12 this year, Kareena and Saif had announced that they are expecting their second child. The actress keeps sharing photographs flaunting her baby bump on social media. Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

