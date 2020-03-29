Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo as Saif Ali Khan's bride is here to revive the vintage charm

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on 16th October 2012 and the couple has been giving relationship goals since then. While they have an age-gap of 10 years, the actors never let their romance die by doing special things for each other. Even though it has been seven long years to their wedding day, Kareena's bridal outfit is still said to be the most beautiful of all. On Sunday, the fan page of the actress shared a throwback photo of Kareena as the bride and left the fans in awe of her beauty once again.

The photo shows Kareena Kapoor dressed in her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's heirloom sharara by designer Ritu Kumar and looking gorgeous. The designer refurbished the outfit for Kareena, which had intricate zardosi and gota work. The sharara set comprised of a tissue rust-orange kurta, a matching dupatta embroidered heavily in gold, and shararas with a contrasting, mint green border. The glow on the actress' face compliments the heritage jewellery she dons in the photo. Kareena's wedding outfit had a lot of vintage charm and sentimental value. Check out the photo here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding photo

Talking about the bridal outfit, veteran designer Ritu Kumar had said, “Kareena’s antique heirloom was a Bhopali joda, which originally belonged to Sharmila Tagore’s mother-in-law Begum of Bhopal, who belonged to the royal family of Bhopal. The joda had to be revived and restyled in a way that it would fit into the aesthetics of today without losing its intrinsic quality. It took six months to conceive and recreate the odhni and the outfit. The outfit was a divided sharara with a long tail, which needed two people to hold from the back while walking. The tail was made shorter so that Kareena was comfortable and could walk with ease.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is no less a fashion icon in the country. The actress is always seen putting her most fashionable step forward during public appearances. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also compliments his wife to perfection. Together, the duo can give any other couple a run for their money.

Currently, Kareena and Saif are spending quality time with their son Taimur as PM Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Kareena keeps sharing those special moments with her fans through social media posts.

