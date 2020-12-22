Image Source : INSTAGRA,/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma craves for 'pranthas with butter,' shares unhappy picture with his salad

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who makes everyone laugh with his wit and humour, is not in the mood to smile today, because of his boring breakfast. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture with his 'protein salad' and revealed that he can't smile and is craving paranthas with butter. Kapil is seen giving a sad expression in the picture, holding a spoon and fork in his hands.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Can’t smile with protein #salad give me paranthas with butter n then see my happiness #shoot #shooting #somethingnew"

On a related note, Kapil Sharma celebrated his daughter Anayra's first birthday earlier this month. The comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath's daughter turned one on December 10th and they gave a sneak peek into the beautiful celebrations. In the pictures, Anayra could be seen dressed in a cute pink frock flaunting her infectious smile while posing with the cake. Another photo showed Anayra with her grandmother.

In the third picture, Anayra was seen sitting with the cake, her cheeks were covered with cake and Kapil Sharma was looking at his little munchkin with all the love. The last was the family photo with Kapil and Ginni wearing black outfits that said "Anayra turns One" on them.

Also, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to be blessed with another baby soon. The couple hasn't officially announced that but rumours are rife that Ginni is expecting her second child. Many reports suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January. Reports also suggest that Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to help her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy.