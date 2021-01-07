Kangana Ranaut shares motivational morning workout video; says stay away from pessimistic people

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares motivational morning workout video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming action-drama 'Dhaakad' on Thursday shared her life mantra. In a motivational video, the actress said that one should never compromise on health and should stay away from unhealthy habits. She also pointed out that one should stay away from pessimistic people. In the clip, the 'Queen' actress is seen sweating it out in the gym and she recently took to social media to share a glimpse of it.

Kangana, who can be seen doing pilates in the video, said "Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don't find them physically find their books or teachings."

Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9Wp1qy6MIc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has crossed three million followers on Twitter. She posted a special note to mark the occasion. The actress thanked her many fans and also spoke of her journey since she began tweeting herself. In just five months, Kangana has garnered 3 million followers.

"Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it's also fun, thank you," she wrote.

Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/QS7QTyM6F2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

On August 21, 2020, Kangana joined Twitter. Earlier, the account was used by her team to promote her work. Announcing her arrival on the micro-blogging platform, the actress had then shared a video and revealed her point of view regarding being on the public space.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

On the work front, Kangana has started preparing for Dhaakad in full swing. She recently tweeted pictures where makeup artists can be seen taking measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. She will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".