Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of her action rehearsals for film ‘Dhaakad’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has several exciting films in her pocket. While she recently returned from Hyderabad after wrapping up her shoot for the film ‘Thalaivi’, she’s currently prepping for her action flick ‘Dhaakad’ in her hometown, Manali. The actress on Friday revealed that she is busy with action rehearsals for Dhaakad. She shared a video of her training session of an action sequence to be shot for her next project.

In the video, Kangana is seen enacting sword fighting. Sporting grey jeggings and a dark green T-shirt, Ranaut has a casual look for the session.

The Queen actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote "Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE."

Meanwhile, she recently opened up about her haters in a social media post. She said, “ I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis.”

“So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated” Kangana added.

Kangana will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', the biopic on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Meanwhile, actress' upcoming roster includes Tejas, regarding which the actress had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.