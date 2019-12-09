Pregnancy has been surreal for Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin says the whole experience of pregnancy has been surreal for her and has altered her watching habits. The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

Later in September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, with a due date in December. "This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months," Kalki said.

"Good content on Hotstar Premium is what has been keeping my content cravings satisfied. Having travelled the world, gorging on multi-ethnic films and shows from around the globe, I realized just how many scripts and books brimming with brilliance, are waiting to be introduced to us," added the actress while talking about her content cravings in "My Hotlist on Hotstar Premium".

The actress also pointed put some of her favourites from the library of the streaming platform, which include titles like "True Detective", "The Notebook", "Walking Dead", "Modern Family", "Godfather of Harlem" and "Silicon Valley".

