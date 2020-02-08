Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg blessed with baby girl

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend guy Hershberg are blessed with a baby girl last night. According to the reports in Navbharat Times, the actress delivered her first child through water birthing and was super excited to start her journey as a parent. The actress surprised her fans when she announced her pregnancy through a social media post a few months ago. She kept her fans updated since then about her pregnancy and kept sharing photos and videos of her baby bump. The actress had the baby ‘out of wedlock’.

Kalki Koechlin earlier revealed that she didn't feel any maternal instinct in first two months. Furthermore, Kalki Koechlin also opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. “This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January", Kalki was quoted as saying to Mid-day.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg have been dating for two years now. He is an Israeli classical pianist. Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years. In September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Congratulations to the new mommy Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg once again!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page