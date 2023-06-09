Kajol back on social media; actress trolled for her marketing gimmick of her show Good Wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol is back on social media.

Bollywood actress Kajol who had announced that she is quitting social media is back. Before quitting she had even shared a post with the caption, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life. Taking a break from social media.” Now the actress has quietly made a comeback on social media too. In a collaborative post between an OTT platform and her account, the teaser of her show, The Good Wife.

Netizens took to the comments section to troll her. One user wrote, “Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time." Another wrote, “Dearest Kajol. We grew up loving you. Because you stood out even back then from those heroines with big puffy hair and pinkkk lipstick. There u were. With your freshness. Someone who reads and speaks her mind. Seeing you post something and taking a break from social media was concerning. To see it to be used for PR is disappointing. Maybe you have no power over promotions. Maybe @disneyplushotstar is bigger than you. Maybe this is what they want. But this is sad and below your class. Not any publicity is good publicity. Nobody is perfect and you are not expected to be a role model but please don’t act desperate. We look up to u. Still do. Stay u. Unadulterated."

Many also wrote that they were genuinely concerned for the actress and her mental health. Kajol hasn’t commented on the marketing strategy since she came back to social media within a few hours.

However, there were several fans who even defended her in the comment section for her decision. A fan wrote, “Love you be safe and healthy”.Another added, “You are strong enough to face any problem…soon you’ll overcome.”

Kajol will be next seen in the upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Helmed by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, It also stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Vijay Verma, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome.

