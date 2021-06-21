Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KIARAADVANI Kabir Singh turns 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani turn nostalgic on the occasion

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' is counted as one of the blockbuster hits of the year 2019. Released on June 21, the film which featured actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani playing the lead role of Kabir and Preeti has turned 2 today. On the occasion, the lead pair took to their respective social media handles and shared throwback posts as they poured their heart out by thanking fans for making it a success. Shahid, just a day back took a stroll down memory lane by posting a video clip in which he can be seen riding a bike as he flaunts his long hair.

Also, to make the video special, he played the theme song from his movie 'Kabir Singh' in the background. "Looking back at Kabir...," he captioned one of the posts. Alongside the other post, he wrote, "Waowaowadawaooooo mood."

Have a look at the same here:

Fans were left spellbound by Shahid's posts. "So hot," a user commented. "Love your look," another one wrote.

Actor Kiara Advani was paired opposite Shahid in the film. She even shared a throwback post on her Instagram handle.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

'Kabir Singh' had even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. However, a section of the audience and critics condemned Shahid's role in the movie, saying it glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity.

