K-Pop idol Choi Sung Bong found dead in his home; police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Choi Sung Bong was found dead and the reason is suicide.

South Korean singer Choi Sung Bong was found dead at his home in Seoul. According to reports, the police are investigating to find out the circumstances leading up to his demise. The late singer posted a farewell message on their YouTube channel, which led police into believing that he died by suicide.

Choi Sung Bong was involved in a controversy after he lied about suffering from cancer and got donations from the public for his treatment. In 2021, he admitted that he faked his terminal illness to receive money from fans. Choi Sung Bong even apologized on social media to his fans for causing trouble and revealed he repaid all the donation that was given to him.

In his note the day before his death, the singer said, “'From 2011 to the present, I have been receiving attention and love from so many people. I sincerely thank you and express my gratitude. I am sincerely sorry for my foolish mistakes and those who have suffered damage, and I have repeatedly made mistakes”.

He said that “For the past two years, we have returned all those who have asked for a return of donations. Looking back, since I was young, I tried my best to enjoy a normal life, like every day for 10 years, but in the end, I’m sorry. I have no regrets about the journey of life that I have lived brilliantly. I have lived to the best of my ability and tried to have happiness every day. I am sincerely sorry to the many people who have been harmed because of me…I’m sorry to the many people who helped me”.

For the unversed, Choi Sung Bong rose to fame after participating in tvN audition program Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. He revealed that he ran away from an orphanage as a child and faced many difficulties in his life. Despite facing problems, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a singer.

Latest Entertainment News