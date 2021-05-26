Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla shares pic from colourful street in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently flew down to Cape Town. She treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she reached a 'creative high' by walking down the colourful street on the Waterfront. The actress is going about doing touristy things with her family. Juhi took to her social media and shared a picture in which she could be seen posing in front of colourful handicrafts and an art gallery. The photo sees Juhi flashing a wide smile, dressed in blue denim and a white top with a navy-blue jacket.

The vibrant backdrop features a couple of larger-than-life artworks, and handcrafted items, along with a huge painting of Mahatma Gandhi. The 'Duplicate' star noted in the caption, "We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colourful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here."

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1.2k likes with scores of fans praising the star's adorable picture from the exotic location. Of late, the 'Arjun Pandit' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star through a social media post - urged fans to break the chain of COVID-19 by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity.

On the professional front, Juhi is all set to feature in the Amazon Prime web series tentatively titled "Hush Hush". The thriller drama series also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra.

(With ANI inputs)