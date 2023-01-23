Jeremy Renner broke 30 plus bones in snowplow accident, Chris Hemsworth reacts to latest photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMYRENNER Jeremy Renner broke 30 plus bones in snowplow accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke over 30 plus bones in the snow ploughing accident earlier this month. The 52-year-old actor made the revelation on Saturday night in an Instagram post. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessing to you all," Renner wrote. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all," he added.

Renner returned home on Wednesday after spending two weeks in the hospital following the accident. Reacting to Jeremy's post, Chris Hemsworth said, "Your a champion mate! We love you". Dave Osokow commented, "You are loved by many my friend and ur mental strength will help those Bomes heal. We are here for ya!"

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over. The accident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day.

The actor was airlifted to the hospital where his rep said at the time he was in "critical, but stable condition." The rep also confirmed that he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent multiple surgeries.

In a 911 call, a frantic neighbour can be heard telling the dispatcher that Renner has been "crushed" by the plow, pleading for them to send help as soon as possible. The neighbour added that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain," but "conscious."

On January 3, Renner posted the first photo of himself at the hospital, thanking fans for their support.

Latest Entertainment News