Jason Momoa scolds Chris Pratt for using plastic bottle

Actor Jason Momoa has poked fun at fellow movie superhero Chris Pratt for posing at the gym with a plastic water bottle. The "Aquaman" star, who has launched a campaign to clamp down on the use of plastic, was horrified when his friend posted an Instagram image of himself working out on December 3, and had to fire back, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Bro I love u but wtf* on the water bottle? no single use plastic. come on," Momoa asked.
The eco-warrior recently urged world leaders to step up their climate crisis efforts during a stern UN address, revealing "plastic pollution" is beginning to clog up the oceans and threaten livelihoods in the South Pacific.
"As a native Hawaiian born to a mother from Iowa, I have seen how one place can be oblivious to another," he said. "The issues facing an island can feel so far removed from that place that is landlocked in the middle of our country. However, with a foothold in two worlds, I quickly began to see how a problem for one will soon become a problem for all..."
Time to actively Turn Off the Tap - An Oʻahu with no single use plastic service wear is possible now - Bill 40 is ready for you to support one final time. TESTIFY TODAY (link in bio) for Wednesday’s (12/4) final hearing at Honolulu City Council at 10 AM. . It only takes 5 minutes to use your voice. Once you click the link in our bio fill in these answers: - Meeting date: 12/04/19 . - Council/PH Committee: Council/Public Hearing . - Agenda Item: Bill 40 (CD1) . - Support!!!! . You can then tell council why you support or just click submit. Please be kind - thank the council members for voting yes on this bill and encourage them - We get to make history. We get to lead the way. As this awesome stop action animation created by @zerowaste_oahu @kaicasey @wakefulstate @sea_hugger says, we can all take action, we can all be a part of this positive momentum. . . Some notes: - 95% of the plastic industry is US or European (and we ship great amounts of plastic elsewhere after getting it imported - let’s take responsibility for ourselves before pointing fingers elsewhere ) - We spend millions of dollars to clean up plastic pollution locally and billions globally. - Plastics are made of fossil fuels and will be 20% of the fossil fuel budget on our current pace. - Businesses don’t go out of business from not using plastic, they make change and adapt to better business practices. Mahalo to all of you who have testified, shared, and been a part of this movement already! #turnoffthetap #sustainablecoastlineshawaii #civicsissexy #bill40 #nosingleuseplastic #hilife #plasticfreehawaii #cleanyobeach #alohaaina #maukatomakai #plasticsucks #oceanlove #plasticfreeocean #getinvolved
"We, the island nations and all coastal communities, are the front lines in this environmental crisis. The oceans are in a state of emergency, entire marine ecosystems are vanishing with the warming of the seas, and as the waste of the world empties into our waters, we face the devastating crisis of plastic pollution. We are a disease that is infecting our planet."
Momoa called on the leaders to honour the Paris Agreement and demand "global unity for a global crisis".
Ironically, US President, Donald Trump, pulled out of the Paris Agreement in 2017.