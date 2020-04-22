Image Source : TWITTER Janhvi Kapoor's childhood photo posted by mother Sridevi goes viral on the internet

A childhood photo of actress Janhnvi Kapoor posted by her mother, the late superstar Sridevi a few years back, has been trending all of Tuesday. In the picture that Sridevi posted on Twitter back in 2016, Janhvi is a bald toddler. She looks too cute for words sporting a red bindi and a gold chain that runs till way below her tummy!

Little Janhvi, clad in a white lehenga-choli ensemble, seems to be in a happy mood in the frame. "Missing you Janu. Happy Birthday! #JanhviBirthday," went mom Sridevi's emotional post with the picture, on her verified account, @SrideviBKapoor, posted on March 6, 2016. Her words seem to suggest that the doting mother was away from the daughter on that particular birthday when this photo of Janhvi was posted.

While Janhvi fans are amused to bits seeing the picture, Sridevi fans will surely find it special considering the late iconic actress posted it. fans posted a couple of more photos from the actress' childhood and praised her for her cuteness.

On Tuesday, Janhvi also made carrot cake for her sister Khushi Kapoor. She shared a video on Instagram in which Khushi is seen afraid of tasting the cake while Janhvi records her reaction. Khushi gives a good review of the cake and says, "it is good." But when Janhvi asks her to eat more, Khushi says, "I don't want it."

With coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have gone back to their favorite things while sticking into their homes. Some have turned into chefs, others have turned into a painter. Janhvi Kapoor is one of them who has tried her hands-on painting. Earlier, she shared photos of the painting that she made while sitting at home with sister Khushi. She wrote, "Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona"

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting movies in the making. She will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

