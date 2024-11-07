Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor performs special Puja in Hyderabad amidst shooting

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who often goes to Tirupati temple for darshan was seen visiting Ujjain Mahakal and Kedarnath many times, but this time she has worshiped in Hanuman temple. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor performed a special puja at Hanuman temple located in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. Janhvi Kapoor came to Hyderabad to shoot a film with RRR star Ram Charan and did not miss the opportunity to worship in the Hanuman temple. The priest of the temple performed special puja and gave blessings. Janhvi Kapoor has deep faith in the gods. She often visits temples and regularly visits Srivari of Tirumala. This devotion of hers is also discussed on social media.

Will be seen in these films

Janhvi Kapoor acted in the Telugu film 'Devara: Part 1' and has become popular among Telugu audiences. Her role in her upcoming film 'Devara 2' is also expected to be special. Currently, she is working on Ram Charan's film 'RC 16'. The shooting of this film is going on in Hyderabad and in connection with this film, Janhvi reached Hyderabad, where she not only visited the temple but also performed a special puja. This again shows that Janhvi Kapoor believes a lot in worship. She will also be seen in Dharma Production's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi has her mother's influence

Janhvi Kapoor's mother, famous actress Sridevi's mother tongue is Telugu and this is the reason why Janhvi Kapoor also has a connection with that place. Janhvi also speaks Telugu fluently and she presented this gift during the release of 'Devara: Part1'. It is worth noting that Sridevi also did many Telugu films in her career. At the same time, Janhvi is also following the path shown by her mother. After starting from Bollywood, she has also turned to Tollywood. It is expected that Janhvi will also create a strong Telugu fan base like her mother. By the way, Janhvi's beauty is often compared to her mother.